H-6 bomber engages in penetrating strike training

China Military Online) 14:44, March 08, 2024

An H-6 bomber attached to an aviation regiment with the air force under PLA Central Military Command takes off during a round-the-clock penetrating strike training exercise. The exercise was held recently under complex weather conditions to temper the troops' combat capability. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Yang-Tian Xingyu)

