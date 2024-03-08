H-6 bomber engages in penetrating strike training
An H-6 bomber attached to an aviation regiment with the air force under PLA Central Military Command takes off during a round-the-clock penetrating strike training exercise. The exercise was held recently under complex weather conditions to temper the troops' combat capability. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Yang-Tian Xingyu)
An H-6 bomber attached to an aviation regiment with the air force under PLA Central Military Command takes off during a round-the-clock penetrating strike training exercise. The exercise was held recently under complex weather conditions to temper the troops' combat capability. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Yang-Tian Xingyu)
An H-6 bomber attached to an aviation regiment with the air force under PLA Central Military Command takes off during a round-the-clock penetrating strike training exercise. The exercise was held recently under complex weather conditions to temper the troops' combat capability. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Yang-Tian Xingyu)
Photos
Related Stories
- Super mixed cut of Chinese navy anti-submarine patrol aircraft
- Amphibious armored vehicle fires at simulated targets
- Surface-to-air missile flies toward mock target
- Military truck convoy in driving skill training
- PLA to protect waters near Huangyan
- Air defense missile system engages in live-fire training
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.