Surface-to-air missile flies toward mock target
(China Military Online) 13:39, March 07, 2024
A missile launcher attached to a regiment of the PLA Xinjiang Military Command fires a surface-to-air missile at the mock target during a training exercise on February 17, 2024. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Sun Lang)
