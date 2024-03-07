Surface-to-air missile flies toward mock target

China Military Online) 13:39, March 07, 2024

A missile launcher attached to a regiment of the PLA Xinjiang Military Command fires a surface-to-air missile at the mock target during a training exercise on February 17, 2024. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Sun Lang)

