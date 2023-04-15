Home>>
China successfully conducts land-based mid-course missile interception test
09:24, April 15, 2023
BEIJING, April 14 (Xinhua) -- China conducted a land-based mid-course missile interception test within its territory on the evening of April 14, 2023 and achieved the desired test objective, according to a statement released by the Ministry of National Defense on Friday.
The test is defensive in nature and not targeted against any country, says the statement.
