Home>>
Air-defense missile systems en route to designated area
(China Military Online) 11:10, July 06, 2022
Armored vehicles mounted with air-defense missile systems attached to an air defense brigade under the PLA 72nd Group Army are en route to a designated area during a comprehensive tactical exercise on June 16, 2022. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Wang Wenzhou)
Armored vehicles mounted with air-defense missile systems attached to an air defense brigade under the PLA 72nd Group Army are en route to a designated area during a comprehensive tactical exercise on June 16, 2022. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Wang Wenzhou)
(Web editor: Sheng Chuyi, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.