Air-defense missile systems en route to designated area

China Military Online) 11:10, July 06, 2022

Armored vehicles mounted with air-defense missile systems attached to an air defense brigade under the PLA 72nd Group Army are en route to a designated area during a comprehensive tactical exercise on June 16, 2022. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Wang Wenzhou)

