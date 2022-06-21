Languages

China conducts ground-based midcourse anti-ballistic missile test

(CGTN) 14:52, June 21, 2022

China conducted a successful ground-based midcourse anti-ballistic missile test on June 19, according to the Ministry of National Defense. It was the sixth such test that the country has announced publicly.

