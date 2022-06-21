Home>>
China conducts ground-based midcourse anti-ballistic missile test
(CGTN) 14:52, June 21, 2022
China conducted a successful ground-based midcourse anti-ballistic missile test on June 19, according to the Ministry of National Defense. It was the sixth such test that the country has announced publicly.
(Web editor: Liang Jun, Bianji)
Photos
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.