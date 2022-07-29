Home>>
China warns against U.S. missile troop deployment plan in Japan
(Xinhua) 08:17, July 29, 2022
BEIJING, July 28 (Xinhua) -- A Chinese defense spokesperson on Thursday said China will take resolute countermeasures should the United States follow through with its missile troop deployment plan in Japan.
Wu Qian, a spokesperson for China's Ministry of National Defense, made the above remarks in response to a press inquiry regarding the matter.
The United States' intention to make such a move is perilous and detrimental to the national security of countries in the region as well as regional peace and stability, said Wu.
