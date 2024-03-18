Helicopters get ready for flight training

China Military Online) 10:22, March 18, 2024

A helicopter attached to a brigade under the PLA 71st Group Army gets ready for a flight training exercise after completing pre-flight inspections in hangar on February 26, 2024. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Li Jingyou)

Helicopters attached to a brigade under the PLA 71st Group Army lift off successively from the parking apron during a flight training exercise on February 26, 2024. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Li Jingyou)

