Helicopters get ready for flight training
(China Military Online) 10:22, March 18, 2024
A helicopter attached to a brigade under the PLA 71st Group Army gets ready for a flight training exercise after completing pre-flight inspections in hangar on February 26, 2024. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Li Jingyou)
Helicopters attached to a brigade under the PLA 71st Group Army lift off successively from the parking apron during a flight training exercise on February 26, 2024. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Li Jingyou)
