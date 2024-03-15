Choppers take off in formation

China Military Online) 13:03, March 15, 2024

Helicopters attached to a brigade of the PLA Army take off in formation during a round-the-clock training exercise simulating real combat situations on February 26, 2024. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Sun Changyi)

Helicopters attached to a brigade of the PLA Army take off in formation at night during a round-the-clock training exercise simulating real combat situations on February 26, 2024. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Li Chunguo)

