Helicopters train after snow

China Military Online) 13:39, March 02, 2024

Helicopters attached to a brigade under the PLA 71st Group Army lift off successively after snow on February 20, 2024. The training mission aimed to beef up the pilots' rapid response and special situation handling capabilities. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Li Jingyou)

