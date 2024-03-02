Helicopters train after snow
Helicopters attached to a brigade under the PLA 71st Group Army lift off successively after snow on February 20, 2024. The training mission aimed to beef up the pilots' rapid response and special situation handling capabilities. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Li Jingyou)
A helicopter attached to a brigade under the PLA 71st Group Army lifts off for a training mission after snow on February 20, 2024. The mission aimed to beef up the pilots' rapid response and special situation handling capabilities. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Li Jingyou)
Photos
