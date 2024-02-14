China's AC313A large civil helicopter completes first cold-weather flight tests

BEIJING, Feb. 14 (Xinhua) -- China's homegrown AC313A large civil helicopter has completed its first round of cold-weather flight tests, according to the Aviation Industry Corporation of China (AVIC).

The AC313A recently conducted and completed its first cold-weather flight test mission at an airport in Mohe, China's northernmost city, said AVIC, the country's leading aircraft maker.

During this round of flight tests, this large helicopter's conducted multiple flight-test to verify its flight performance in hovering, climbing, level flight and other flight movements, as well as the performance of its major systems and engines in cold environments, said the developer.

The AVIC-developed AC313A is a 13-tonne-class large multipurpose civil helicopter with a single main rotor and tail rotor.

The most recent variant of the AC313 helicopter series, the AC313A is a major aerial vehicle specifically developed for emergency air rescue missions in all-terrain and all-weather environments.

Following this round of cold-weather flight tests, the AVIC will deploy two AC313A helicopters to comprehensively carry out this new helicopter model's airworthiness certification works, paving the way for future commercial operation, according to the AVIC.

