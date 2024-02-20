Fighter jets taxi on runway after snow

China Military Online) 10:14, February 20, 2024

Fighter jets attached to an aviation brigade with the air force under the PLA Northern Theater Command taxi on the runway in formation during a flight training exercise after snow on January 29, 2024. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Zhang Ziang)

Fighter jets attached to an aviation brigade with the air force under the PLA Northern Theater Command taxi on the runway in formation during a flight training exercise after snow on January 29, 2024. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Zhang Ziang)

A fighter jet attached to an aviation brigade with the air force under the PLA Northern Theater Command taxis on the runway during a flight training exercise after snow on January 29, 2024. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Zhang Ziang)

(Web editor: Tian Yi, Zhong Wenxing)