J-10 fighters train under complex conditions

China Military Online) 10:43, March 13, 2024

A J-10 fighter jet attached to an aviation brigade with the air force under the PLA Southern Theater Command speeds up before takeoff as another one taxies down the runway with drogue parachute after landing during a flight training exercise under complex conditions on February 24, 2024. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Shang Yanjie)

A J-10 fighter jet attached to an aviation brigade with the air force under the PLA Southern Theater Command soars into the air during a flight training exercise under complex conditions on February 24, 2024. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Shang Yanjie)

Pilots assigned to an aviation brigade with the air force under the PLA Southern Theater Command get well-prepared in the cockpit of their J-10 fighter jet before takeoff during a flight training exercise under complex conditions on February 24, 2024. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Shang Yanjie)

A group of J-10 fighter jets attached to an aviation brigade with the air force under the PLA Southern Theater Command taxi in close formation on the runway prior to a flight training exercise on February 24, 2024. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Shang Yanjie)

