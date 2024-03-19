Home>>
Soldiers prepare air-defense missile systems
(China Military Online) 11:11, March 19, 2024
Soldiers assigned to a missile battalion of a brigade under the PLA 76th Group Army rush to prepare the air-defense missile systems during a ground-to-air combat training exercise in early March, 2024. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Shi Tao)
