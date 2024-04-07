J-10 fighter jets taxi on runway
A ground crew member assigned to an aviation brigade with the air force under the PLA Southern Theater Command signals pilots to taxi on the runway during a round-the-clock flight training exercise on March 6, 2024. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Yu Daxian)
J-10 fighter jets attached to an aviation brigade with the air force under the PLA Southern Theater Command soars into the air during a round-the-clock flight training exercise on March 6, 2024. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Yu Daxian)
A J-10 fighter jet attached to an aviation brigade with the air force under the PLA Southern Theater Command flies past the crescent moon during a round-the-clock flight training exercise on March 6, 2024. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Yu Daxian)
J-10 fighter jets attached to an aviation brigade with the air force under the PLA Southern Theater Command taxi on the runway during a round-the-clock flight training exercise on March 6, 2024. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Yu Daxian)
A J-10 fighter jet attached to an aviation brigade with the air force under the PLA Southern Theater Command soars into the air during a round-the-clock flight training exercise on March 6, 2024. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Yu Daxian)
Photos
- Migratory birds spotted in Karamay, NW China's Xinjiang
- Tourist-dedicated New Orient Express gears up to offer luxury train travel around NW China's Xinjiang
- Spectacular sea of blooming rapeseed flowers attracts tourists to Yueqing, E China's Zhejiang
- Rare bird species spotted in north China's grassland
Related Stories
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.