Fighter jet maneuvers during training
(China Military Online) 13:13, March 25, 2024
A fighter jet attached to an aviation brigade with the air force under the PLA Eastern Theater Command maneuvers during a flight training exercise on March 2, 2024. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Huang Guotai)
A fighter jet attached to an aviation brigade with the air force under the PLA Eastern Theater Command unfolds landing gear before landing during a flight training exercise held on March 2, 2024. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Huang Guotai)
A fighter jet attached to an aviation brigade with the air force under the PLA Eastern Theater Command lands on the runway during a flight training exercise on March 2, 2024. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Huang Guotai)
