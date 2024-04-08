Snipers in intensive training

China Military Online) 11:40, April 08, 2024

Snipers assigned to the PLA 71st Group Army set sights on the targets in an intensive training exercise in late March, 2024. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Xu Menghuai)

