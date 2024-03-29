PLA garrison in Hong Kong organizes joint patrol

Xinhua) 10:17, March 29, 2024

HONG KONG, March 28 (Xinhua) -- The Hong Kong Garrison of the Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA) on Thursday mobilized some of its army, naval and air forces to conduct a joint patrol, focusing on training the troops' combat capability of emergency response, swift planning and deployment, joint operations and special situation handling.

The joint patrol involved high-mobility infantry, ships, helicopters and other units of the armed forces, and was carried out under real combat conditions.

The training included naval and air patrols, search and seizure on vessels, and battlefield rescue, which improved the troops' capability of handling emergencies and completing diverse military missions.

During the joint patrol, the participating troops strictly complied with laws and regulations of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) on road, waterway and aviation management, and notified relevant departments of the HKSAR government in advance.

