Home>>
Military trucks maneuver through desert
(China Military Online) 15:38, March 28, 2024
A convoy of military trucks attached to a regiment under the PLA Army is en route to a designated training field during a driving skill training exercise in desert area on March 14, 2024. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Shang Luhang)
A convoy of military trucks attached to a regiment under the PLA Army is en route to a designated training field during a driving skill training exercise in desert area on March 14, 2024. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Shang Luhang)
A convoy of military trucks attached to a regiment under the PLA Army is en route to a designated training field during a driving skill training exercise in desert area on March 14, 2024. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Shang Luhang)
(Web editor: Tian Yi, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.