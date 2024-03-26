Soldiers engage in reconnaissance training

China Military Online) 13:41, March 26, 2024

Soldiers in ghillie suits assigned to a reconnaissance detachment of a brigade under the PLA 71st Group Army explore the woods with caution during a training exercise in mid-March, 2024. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Wan Zhiqi)

Soldiers in ghillie suits assigned to a reconnaissance detachment of a brigade under the PLA 71st Group Army get off the armored vehicle and stay alert during a training exercise in mid-March, 2024. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Wan Zhiqi)

