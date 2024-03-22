Commandos participate in combat training
Commandos assigned to a special operations squadron of a mobile detachment under the Chinese People's Armed Police (PAP) Force Guangxi Corps rush to the designated area during a training exercise in early March, 2024. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Liu Ming)
Commandos assigned to a special operations squadron of a mobile detachment under the Chinese People's Armed Police (PAP) Force Guangxi Corps search a building during a training exercise in early March, 2024. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Liu Ming)
Commandos assigned to a special operations squadron of a mobile detachment under the Chinese People's Armed Police (PAP) Force Guangxi Corps search a building during a training exercise in early March, 2024. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Liu Ming)
