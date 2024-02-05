Chemical defense soldiers decontaminate hazardous area

China Military Online) 09:59, February 05, 2024

Chemical defense soldiers assigned to a mobile detachment of the Chinese People's Armed Police (PAP) Guangxi corps decontaminate the hazardous area during a tactics, rescue, firefighting, and explosive disposal training exercise in mid-January, 2024. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Liu Ming)

Chemical-defense soldier assigned to a mobile detachment of the Chinese People's Armed Police (PAP) Guangxi corps sets the flamethrower against a wooden stake to ignite controlled fire during a tactics, rescue, firefighting, and explosive disposal training exercise in mid-January, 2024. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Liu Ming)

Engineering soldiers assigned to a mobile detachment of the Chinese People's Armed Police (PAP) Guangxi corps transfer a mock casualty with the traveling crane during a tactics, rescue, firefighting, and explosive disposal training exercise in mid-January, 2024. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Liu Ming)

Explosive ordnance disposal soldier assigned to a mobile detachment of the Chinese People's Armed Police (PAP) Guangxi corps threads needles to temper his endurance and concentration during a tactics, rescue, firefighting, and explosive disposal training exercise in mid-January, 2024. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Liu Ming)

(Web editor: Tian Yi, Zhong Wenxing)