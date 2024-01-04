China unveils plan to promote phosphorus utilization

Xinhua) 09:35, January 04, 2024

BEIJING, Jan. 3 (Xinhua) -- China has recently released a plan to improve the utilization of phosphorus resources, aiming for greater effectiveness and efficiency in the years ahead.

By 2026, the country is expected to see consistent improvements in the innovation, eco-friendliness and safety of its phosphorus chemical industry, coupled with a remarkable increase in the output of high-end phosphorus products, according to the plan issued by eight state organs including the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology and the National Development and Reform Commission.

The plan also anticipates steady progress in deepening cross-regional cooperation and solidifying industrial and supply chains.

It outlines development objectives centered on innovation-driven growth, industrial structure optimization, green development and the cultivation of industrial clusters, while also specifying measures for achieving these goals.

China is the world's largest producer of phosphate ore and phosphorus chemicals, boasting vast resources and a well-rounded industrial system in this sector.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)