China's chemical fiber industry sees growth in revenue

Xinhua) 14:04, December 11, 2022

BEIJING, Dec. 11 (Xinhua) -- China's chemical fiber industry registered growth in its operating revenue in the first 10 months of this year, official data showed.

Major companies with annual revenues of at least 20 million yuan (about 2.87 million U.S. dollars) in the industry raked in 903.8 billion yuan from January to October, up 6.8 percent year on year, according to the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology.

The total profits of the industry, however, slumped 65.5 percent from a year earlier to 19 billion yuan, the ministry said.

During the January-October period, the total output of the industry reached 56.25 million tonnes, up 0.4 percent year on year, data from the ministry showed.

