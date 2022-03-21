China unveils plan to strengthen safe production of hazardous chemicals

Xinhua) 15:01, March 21, 2022

BEIJING, March 21 (Xinhua) -- China has issued a plan to enhance work on the safe production of hazardous chemicals to prevent major accidents and improve workplace safety.

The plan, issued by the Ministry of Emergency Management, detailed the major targets to ensure the safe production of hazardous chemicals and fireworks, as well as oil and gas over the 14th Five-Year Plan period (2021-2025).

By 2025, major and serious accidents caused by hazardous chemicals will be effectively curbed, and a system for screening, prevention and control of hidden dangers of hazardous chemicals will be established, the plan said.

The monitoring and early warning system of safety risks will be further improved by 2025, and the intelligent control platforms for chemical parks, hazardous chemical firms, and large oil and gas storage bases will be constantly upgraded.

Looking to 2035, a clear and sound accountability system for the safe production of hazardous chemicals will be fully implemented, and the modernization of governance system and governance capacity on the workplace safety will be basically realized, the plan said.

The ministry announced last month to launch a year-long campaign to ensure the elimination of related risks during the relocation of the hazardous chemical industry in China.

The campaign seeks to strengthen the evaluation of new and existing projects and take action on those that fail to meet safety standards to ensure safety in the sector.

