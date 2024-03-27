Hong Kong to strive for economic development after Article 23 legislation: HKSAR chief executive

Xinhua) 11:04, March 27, 2024

HONG KONG, March 26 (Xinhua) -- John Lee, chief executive of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR), said on Tuesday that the HKSAR has fulfilled its constitutional responsibility of enacting local legislation on Article 23 of the HKSAR Basic Law and will strive for economic development.

HKSAR's Safeguarding National Security Ordinance was gazetted and came into effect on March 23. With national security effectively safeguarded, Lee, speaking ahead of an executive council meeting, said that Hong Kong will develop economy from various aspects, including to fully implement the economic and development initiatives mentioned in the policy address and the budget.

Lee said that Hong Kong will actively integrate into the country's overall development, connect with different cities in Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area, and strengthen the flow of people, logistics, capital and information.

Within the "dual circulation" of domestic and international markets, Hong Kong will play the roles as "super connector" and "super value-adder," and enhance its connectivity with the mainland and the world, Lee said, adding that the HKSAR government will continue to compete for talents and enterprises, as well as develop internal economy, such as tourism.

