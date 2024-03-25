2 mln private vehicles pass through Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macao Bridge
File photo taken on Dec. 15, 2023 shows single-plated vehicles running on the Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macao Bridge. (Photo: China News Service/Chen Jimin)
The number of inbound and outbound single-plated vehicles, or vehicles only registered in one of the Hong Kong and Macao special administrative regions, passing through the bridge, exceeded 2 million as of March 24.
Since the implementation of policies to allow single-plated vehicles to head north into the mainland through the bridge early in 2023, the number of inbound and outbound passenger vehicles passing through the bridge has increased significantly.
File photo taken on Dec. 15, 2023 shows single-plated vehicles running on the Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macao Bridge. (Photo: China News Service/Chen Jimin)
File photo taken on July 1, 2023 shows single-plated vehicles go through the Zhuhai port of the Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macao Bridge. (Photo: China News Service/Chen Jimin)
File photo taken on July 1, 2023 shows a driver going through custom clearance at the Zhuhai port of the Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macao Bridge. (Photo: China News Service/Chen Jimin)
File photo taken on Dec. 15, 2023 shows the Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macao Bridge. (Photo: China News Service/Chen Jimin)
