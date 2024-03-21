25 strategic enterprises set up businesses in Hong Kong

This photo taken on March 20, 2024 shows a signing ceremony held by the Office for Attracting Strategic Enterprises (OASES) of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) government in south China's Hong Kong. (Xinhua/Chen Duo)

HONG KONG, March 20 (Xinhua) -- Twenty-five strategic enterprises on Wednesday signed agreements to become strategic enterprise partners of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) government.

The 25 strategic enterprises come from such industries as life and health technology, artificial intelligence and data science, fintech, and advanced manufacturing and new energy. Among them, six enterprises are from the United States, with the rest from the Chinese Mainland.

In the coming years, the strategic enterprises, including the first batch of strategic enterprises attracted earlier, will invest more than 40 billion HK dollars (about 5.11 billion U.S. dollars) in Hong Kong, and create over 13,000 jobs, the majority of which would be scientific research and management positions.

At a signing ceremony held today by the Office for Attracting Strategic Enterprises (OASES) of the HKSAR government, John Lee, chief executive of the HKSAR, said that he has every confidence that the strategic enterprises will continue to thrive in Hong Kong as the city converges both the China advantage and the global advantage under the "one country, two systems" principle.

Addressing the ceremony, financial secretary of the HKSAR government Paul Chan said the HKSAR government will continue to support R&D to drive the commercialization of research outcomes and promote new industrialization, nurture local start-ups and talent, and boost the collaboration with sister cities in the Greater Bay Area, with a view to cultivating a more thriving innovation and technology ecosystem. (1 U.S. dollar equals 7.82 HK dollars)

