HKSAR LegCo unanimously passes national security bill

Ecns.cn) 16:05, March 20, 2024

The Legislative Council (LegCo) of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) passes the safeguarding national security bill in a unanimous vote during the third reading in Hong Kong, March 19, 2024. (Photo: China News Service/Chen Yongnuo)

The bill is regarded as a milestone in fulfilling its constitutional duty as stipulated under Article 23 of the HKSAR Basic Law.

HKSAR Chief Executive John Lee delivers a speech after LegCo passed the safeguarding national security bill in Hong Kong, March 19, 2024. (Photo: China News Service/Chen Yongnuo)

HKSAR Chief Executive John Lee and legislators pose for a group photo after LegCo passed the safeguarding national security bill in Hong Kong, March 19, 2024. (Photo: China News Service/Chen Yongnuo)

Andrew Leung Kwan-yuen, and the council members of the Legislative Council (LegCo) of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) meet the press after LegCo passed the safeguarding national security bill in Hong Kong, March 19, 2024. (Photo: China News Service/Chen Yongnuo)

