Financial mega event week to showcase Hong Kong's financial strength

Xinhua) 08:27, March 08, 2024

HONG KONG, March 7 (Xinhua) -- The Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) government announced on Thursday that it will hold Financial Mega Event Week in late March, with a series of top-tier international conferences and exhibitions taking place in Hong Kong.

The events include the highly acclaimed Wealth for Good in Hong Kong Summit exclusively for family offices; the inaugural One Earth Summit organized by the Institute of Sustainability and Technology and co-organized by the Giving to Amplify Earth Action, a World Economic Forum initiative, on global climate and the green economy; and the Global Investors' Symposium organized by the Milken Institute, a U.S.-based think tank.

In addition to the large-scale international summits, several international mega events will be staged from March 22 to April 7, covering areas such as popular culture, sports and art, attracting people from different sectors around the world to gather in Hong Kong. These efforts create enormous business opportunities from the mega event economy and showcase Hong Kong's glamor and vitality to the world.

Financial Secretary of the HKSAR government Paul Chan said at a launching ceremony of the Financial Mega Event Week that as a "super-connector" and a "super value-adder," Hong Kong connects investors and capital markets on the mainland and worldwide, creating value and opportunities for investors and capital as well as contributing to the economic prosperity and development of the country and the region.

