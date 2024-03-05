NPC spokesperson affirms full support for HK's legislation of Article 23

The nation's top legislature pledged to render full support for the local legislation of Article 23 of the Basic Law of Hong Kong Special Administrative Region, which is not only a constitutional duty of the region, but also has a direct bearing on the wellbeing of the city and its residents, a spokesperson of the legislature said on Monday.

Speaking to media a day before the opening of the annual session of the legislature in Beijing, Lou Qinjian, the spokesperson for the second session of the 14th National People's Congress, said this legislative endeavor also aligns with the decisions of the NPC regarding establishing a comprehensive legal framework and enforcement mechanisms for safeguarding national security in Hong Kong, as well as the obligations spelled out in the National Security Law for Hong Kong.

Lou said the legislation, combined with the National Security Law for Hong Kong and other existing laws, jointly form a comprehensive and robust legal framework to ensure the protection of national security and is to the benefit of upholding national sovereignty, security, and developmental interests, as well as maintaining long-term prosperity and stability of Hong Kong.

It is essential for protecting the fundamental well-being of all Hong Kong residents and safeguarding the interests of investors from around the world, Lou said.

It will also ensure the enduring peace and stability of the city and the successful implementation of the principle of "one country, two systems", he added.

He said the National People's Congress will continue to closely monitor and render full support to the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region in its legislative endeavors.

Under the principle of "one country, two systems", Hong Kong enjoys unique advantages as a global hub with strong international connectivity and the backing of the motherland, Lou added.

He highlighted the city's resilient, dynamic, and potential-driven economy, further bolstered by the unprecedented opportunities presented by a series of major national development strategies.

Lou affirmed that the central government will continue its unwavering support for Hong Kong, actively promoting its integration into the national development blueprints. By aligning with national strategies, Hong Kong will play a pivotal role in the country's dual circulation development paradigm, which emphasizes on synergy between domestic and overseas markets, fostering its prosperity in facilitating the nation's high-quality development and wider open-up.

On the same day, the Ministry of State Security called the legislation of Article 23 "a required question" in Hong Kong's test on advancing from order to prosperity, thereby the city should complete the task decisively.

The ministry believed that the legislation on Article 23 of the Basic Law can end the problems that have plagued Hong Kong for 27 years, and help the steadfast and successful implementation of the principle of "one country, two systems".

The ministry reiterated that the SAR has the responsibility to safeguard national security, and the promulgation and implementation of the National Security Law for Hong Kong stabilized the city.

Yet, the deep-seated anti-China forces are still waiting for a chance to make chaos, the ministry cautioned, calling on the city to complete the legislation, adhere to the holistic view of national security to eliminate the sources of chaos in a bid to uphold the rule of law and justice, as well as re-establish the positive atmosphere in the community.

