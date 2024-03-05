In pics: opening meeting of NPC annual session
The opening meeting of the second session of the 14th National People's Congress (NPC) is held at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, capital of China, March 5, 2024. (Xinhua/Ding Haitao)
The opening meeting of the second session of the 14th National People's Congress (NPC) is held at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, capital of China, March 5, 2024. (Xinhua/Mu Yu)
The opening meeting of the second session of the 14th National People's Congress (NPC) is held at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, capital of China, March 5, 2024. (Xinhua/Zhang Ling)
The opening meeting of the second session of the 14th National People's Congress (NPC) is held at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, capital of China, March 5, 2024. (Xinhua/Huang Jingwen)
The opening meeting of the second session of the 14th National People's Congress (NPC) is held at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, capital of China, March 5, 2024. (Xinhua/Wang Yuguo)
Deputies to the 14th National People's Congress (NPC) walk towards the Great Hall of the People for the opening meeting of the second session of the 14th NPC in Beijing, capital of China, March 5, 2024. (Xinhua/Jin Liwang)
Deputies to the 14th National People's Congress (NPC) walk towards the Great Hall of the People for the opening meeting of the second session of the 14th NPC in Beijing, capital of China, March 5, 2024. (Xinhua/Li He)
Deputies to the 14th National People's Congress (NPC) walk towards the Great Hall of the People for the opening meeting of the second session of the 14th NPC in Beijing, capital of China, March 5, 2024. (Xinhua/Chen Yehua)
Photos
