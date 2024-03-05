Presidium elected, agenda set for China's annual legislative session

Xinhua) 08:05, March 05, 2024

Zhao Leji, chairman of the National People's Congress (NPC) Standing Committee, presides over a preparatory meeting for the second session of the 14th NPC at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, capital of China, March 4, 2024. (Xinhua/Xie Huanchi)

BEIJING, March 4 (Xinhua) -- Deputies to the 14th National People's Congress (NPC) gathered in Beijing on Monday at a preparatory meeting to elect the presidium and set the agenda for the second session of the 14th NPC, scheduled to begin on Tuesday.

Zhao Leji, chairman of the NPC Standing Committee, presided over the preparatory meeting.

All the preparatory work for the annual session has been completed, Zhao said.

A 181-member presidium was elected, with Li Hongzhong as secretary-general of the NPC session.

The preparatory meeting also adopted the agenda of the upcoming session:

-- Deliberate the report on the work of the government;

-- Review the report on the implementation of the 2023 plan and on the 2024 draft plan for national economic and social development, and the draft plan for national economic and social development in 2024;

-- Review the report on the execution of the central and local budgets for 2023 and on the draft central and local budgets for 2024, and the draft central and local budgets for 2024;

-- Deliberate the bill put forward by the NPC Standing Committee on reviewing the draft revision to the Organic Law of the State Council;

-- Deliberate the work report of the NPC Standing Committee;

-- Deliberate the work report of the Supreme People's Court;

-- Deliberate the work report of the Supreme People's Procuratorate.

The presidium of the session met shortly after the preparatory meeting concluded. Attendees to the presidium meeting decided on the schedule of the NPC session, among other matters. The NPC will be in session from March 5 to 11 this year.

Prior to the preparatory meeting, the Council of Chairpersons of the NPC Standing Committee met for the meeting's preparation.

The presidium meeting and the Council of Chairpersons meeting were both presided over by Zhao.

Zhao Leji, chairman of the National People's Congress (NPC) Standing Committee, presides over the first meeting of the presidium of the second session of the 14th NPC at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, capital of China, March 4, 2024. (Xinhua/Xie Huanchi)

Zhao Leji, chairman of the National People's Congress (NPC) Standing Committee, presides over the 22nd meeting of the Council of Chairpersons of the 14th NPC Standing Committee at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, capital of China, March 4, 2024. (Xinhua/Wang Ye)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)