Chinese national lawmakers gather in Beijing for annual session
(Xinhua) 09:27, March 04, 2024
BEIJING, March 3 (Xinhua) -- Delegations of deputies attending the second session of the 14th National People's Congress (NPC), China's national legislature, have all registered for the NPC annual session scheduled to open in Beijing on Tuesday.
Preparations for the session have been completed, according to the press center of the session on Sunday.
