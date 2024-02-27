NPC deputy from E China to promote high-quality development of public hospitals

Xinhua) 10:55, February 27, 2024

Zhang Junjie (2nd L) communicates with residents at a local legislators' liaison station in Qinhuai District of Nanjing, east China's Jiangsu Province, Feb. 22, 2024. (Xinhua/Ji Chunpeng)

Zhang Junjie, a deputy to the 14th National People's Congress (NPC), is a cardiologist and vice president of Nanjing First Hospital. He has been committed to the interventional diagnosis and treatment of coronary heart disease, valvular heart disease and hypertrophic obstructive cardiomyopathy, diligently studying advanced medical technology, and treating patients with exquisite medical skills.

In 2023, Zhang was elected a deputy to the 14th National People's Congress. He often led teams of experts to carry out free medical services in communities and in-depth grassroots research.

Zhang plans to offer suggestions on strengthening the guidance of the rule of law and promoting the high-quality development of public hospitals at the upcoming second session of the 14th NPC. He hopes that health authorities at all levels and hospitals will continue to optimize and improve the management system from various aspects.

Zhang Junjie prepares his suggestions for the upcoming second session of the 14th National People's Congress at the Nanjing First Hospital in Nanjing, east China's Jiangsu Province, Feb. 20, 2024. (Xinhua/Ji Chunpeng)

A patient extends his gratitude towards Zhang Junjie (L) for saving his life from cardiogenic shock by successfully performing a surgery at the Nanjing First Hospital in Nanjing, east China's Jiangsu Province, Feb. 20, 2024. (Xinhua/Ji Chunpeng)

Zhang Junjie (4th L) communicates with residents at a local legislators' liaison station in Qinhuai District of Nanjing, east China's Jiangsu Province, Feb. 22, 2024. (Xinhua/Ji Chunpeng)

Zhang Junjie (4th L) communicates with colleagues at the Nanjing First Hospital in Nanjing, east China's Jiangsu Province, Feb. 20, 2024. (Xinhua/Ji Chunpeng)

Zhang Junjie performs surgery on a patient at the Nanjing First Hospital in Nanjing, east China's Jiangsu Province, Feb. 20, 2024. (Xinhua/Ji Chunpeng)

Zhang Junjie (R) and his colleague perform surgery on a patient at the Nanjing First Hospital in Nanjing, east China's Jiangsu Province, Feb. 20, 2024. (Xinhua/Ji Chunpeng)

Zhang Junjie performs surgery on a patient at the Nanjing First Hospital in Nanjing, east China's Jiangsu Province, Feb. 20, 2024. (Xinhua/Ji Chunpeng)

Zhang Junjie (R) communicates with colleagues at the Nanjing First Hospital in Nanjing, east China's Jiangsu Province, Feb. 20, 2024. (Xinhua/Ji Chunpeng)

Zhang Junjie performs surgery on a patient at the Nanjing First Hospital in Nanjing, east China's Jiangsu Province, Feb. 20, 2024. (Xinhua/Ji Chunpeng)

Zhang Junjie (2nd L) communicates with residents at a local legislators' liaison station in Qinhuai District of Nanjing, east China's Jiangsu Province, Feb. 22, 2024. (Xinhua/Ji Chunpeng)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Zhong Wenxing)