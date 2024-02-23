Pic story of technician as NPC deputy

Xinhua) 16:49, February 23, 2024

Wang Qiong (1st L), together with municipal workers and staff of local aquaculture enterprises, feeds Yangtze finless porpoise at a Baiji dolphin national nature reserve in Shishou, central China's Hubei Province, Dec. 28, 2023. (Photo by Liu Bin/Xinhua)

Wang Qiong, a deputy to the 14th National People's Congress (NPC), is a senior technician on water quality inspection of Zongguan Waterworks of Wuhan Water Group. In the past 29 years, Wang has been monitoring the water quality of the Yangtze River water source and paying attention to the changes of the Yangtze River water ecology.

In 2023, Wang was elected a deputy to the 14th National People's Congress. She led a team to carry out technical research, improve the accuracy of water quality detection and provide a strong guarantee for safety of drinking water.

Wang plans to offer suggestions on ecological civilization construction at the upcoming second session of the 14th NPC. She hopes that these suggestions will play a positive role in protecting the water ecological environment of the Yangtze River and caring for the Yangtze finless porpoise.

Wang Qiong talks on the phone at a laboratory of Zongguan Waterworks of Wuhan Water Group in Wuhan, central China's Hubei Province, Feb. 20, 2024. (Xinhua/Xiao Yijiu)

Wang Qiong (R) learns about habit of Yangtze finless porpoise at a Baiji dolphin national nature reserve in Shishou, central China's Hubei Province, Dec. 28, 2023. (Photo by Liu Bin/Xinhua)

Wang Qiong is pictured at Zongguan Waterworks of Wuhan Water Group in Wuhan, central China's Hubei Province, Feb. 20, 2024. (Xinhua/Xiao Yijiu)

Wang Qiong conducts water quality inspection at a laboratory of Zongguan Waterworks of Wuhan Water Group in Wuhan, central China's Hubei Province, Feb. 20, 2024. (Xinhua/Xiao Yijiu)

Wang Qiong speaks during a session with her team members at Zongguan Waterworks of Wuhan Water Group in Wuhan, central China's Hubei Province, Feb. 20, 2024. (Xinhua/Xiao Yijiu)

Wang Qiong (R) conducts water quality inspection at a laboratory of Zongguan Waterworks of Wuhan Water Group in Wuhan, central China's Hubei Province, Feb. 20, 2024.(Xinhua/Xiao Yijiu)

Wang Qiong (L) conducts water quality inspection at a laboratory of Zongguan Waterworks of Wuhan Water Group in Wuhan, central China's Hubei Province, Feb. 20, 2024. (Xinhua/Xiao Yijiu)

Wang Qiong (L) and her colleague observe the water quality at a sedimentation tank in Zongguan Waterworks of Wuhan Water Group in Wuhan, central China's Hubei Province, Feb. 20, 2024. (Xinhua/Xiao Yijiu)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Zhong Wenxing)