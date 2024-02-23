Pic story of NPC deputy from village of Zhejiang

Xinhua) 08:51, February 23, 2024

Liu Jianming (L) talks with a farmer at a sapling cultivation base in Tangdi Village of Keqiao District in Shaoxing, east China's Zhejiang Province, Feb. 19, 2024. (Xinhua/Weng Xinyang)

Liu Jianming, a deputy to the 14th National People's Congress (NPC), is the Party chief of Tangdi, a hilly village in east China's Zhejiang Province. He led locals to ride the wave of agritourism and made Tangdi a popular tourist destination for market-oriented gardening.

In the past year, Liu, along with the villagers, continued to promote integration of agriculture, culture and tourism, having completed a batch of construction projects including cultural landscapes, country roads, and the main body of a tourist service center.

In June 2003, Zhejiang launched the Green Rural Revival Program. With the concept of green and sustainable development at its core, the program has greatly improved local living conditions. It has also strengthened rural governance and explored a development path that balances economic growth with ecological benefits.

Liu plans to offer suggestions on comprehensively promoting rural revitalization at the upcoming second session of the 14th NPC.

"I hope more young people can come to the village and inject new impetus into our gardening industry. Rural revitalization depends on continuous promotion from generation to generation," Liu said.

Liu Jianming (C) talks with farmers at an orchid planting base in Tangdi Village of Keqiao District in Shaoxing, east China's Zhejiang Province, Feb. 19, 2024. (Xinhua/Weng Xinyang)

Liu Jianming works at a local legislators' liaison station in Tangdi Village of Keqiao District in Shaoxing, east China's Zhejiang Province, Feb. 19, 2024. (Xinhua/Weng Xinyang)

Liu Jianming is pictured at an orchid planting base in Tangdi Village of Keqiao District in Shaoxing, east China's Zhejiang Province, Feb. 19, 2024.(Xinhua/Weng Xinyang)

Liu Jianming (R) learns about orchid growth in Tangdi Village of Keqiao District in Shaoxing, east China's Zhejiang Province, Feb. 19, 2024.(Xinhua/Weng Xinyang)

Liu Jianming walks into a local legislators' liaison station in Tangdi Village of Keqiao District in Shaoxing, east China's Zhejiang Province, Feb. 19, 2024.(Xinhua/Weng Xinyang)

Liu Jianming (back) attends a meeting on the construction of tourist service center in Tangdi Village of Keqiao District in Shaoxing, east China's Zhejiang Province, Feb. 19, 2024.(Xinhua/Weng Xinyang)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Zhong Wenxing)