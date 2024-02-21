Pic story of engineer as NPC deputy

Xinhua) 16:56, February 21, 2024

Wang Hai (3rd R) attends a symposium with his colleagues at CRRC Qiqihar Co., Ltd. in northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Feb. 4, 2024. (Xinhua/Wang Jianwei)

Wang Hai, a deputy to the National People's Congress, is a senior welding technician and senior engineer of CRRC Qiqihar Co., Ltd.

A winner of the titles of "national model worker" and "national technical expert," Wang has contributed 16 utility model patents and 108 technological innovations to his company over the past three decades.

In 2023, Wang was elected a deputy to the 14th National People's Congress. He solidly performed his duties and led his team to overcome technological difficulties in welding. Wang has also trained nearly 500 skilled talents in the past year.

Wang noted that he will focus on developing an educated, skilled and innovative workforce, and offer suggestions on accelerating the formation of new productive forces.

Wang Hai (L) checks the welding process of a product for export at a workshop of CRRC Qiqihar Co., Ltd. in northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Feb. 4, 2024. (Xinhua/Wang Jianwei)

Wang Hai (L) instructs an apprentice on welding at a training base of CRRC Qiqihar Co., Ltd. in northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Feb. 4, 2024. (Xinhua/Wang Jianwei)

Wang Hai (L) checks the welding process of a product for export at a workshop of CRRC Qiqihar Co., Ltd. in northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Feb. 4, 2024. (Xinhua/Wang Jianwei)

Wang Hai (R) checks the welding process of a product for export at a workshop of CRRC Qiqihar Co., Ltd. in northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Feb. 4, 2024. (Xinhua/Wang Jianwei)

Wang Hai is pictured at a workshop of CRRC Qiqihar Co., Ltd. in northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Feb. 4, 2024. (Xinhua/Wang Jianwei)

Wang Hai (L) instructs an apprentice on welding at a training base of CRRC Qiqihar Co., Ltd. in northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Feb. 4, 2024. (Xinhua/Wang Jianwei)

Wang Hai (C) discusses welding technology with other members of his studio at CRRC Qiqihar Co., Ltd. in northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Feb. 4, 2024. (Xinhua/Wang Jianwei)

Wang Hai (L) checks the welding process of a product for export at a workshop of CRRC Qiqihar Co., Ltd. in northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Feb. 4, 2024. (Xinhua/Wang Jianwei)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Zhong Wenxing)