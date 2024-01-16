China's top legislator hears opinions on top legislature's work report

Xinhua) 08:40, January 16, 2024

Zhao Leji, a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and chairman of the National People's Congress (NPC) Standing Committee, visits the Standing Committee of the Tianjin Municipal People's Congress in north China's Tianjin Municipality on Jan. 15, 2024. China's top legislator Zhao Leji heard opinions concerning the work report of the Standing Committee of the NPC during a two-day inspection tour here. (Xinhua/Yue Yuewei)

TIANJIN, Jan. 15 (Xinhua) -- China's top legislator Zhao Leji heard opinions concerning the work report of the Standing Committee of the National People's Congress (NPC) during a two-day inspection tour in Tianjin Municipality, north China.

Zhao, a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and chairman of the NPC Standing Committee, listened to eight representatives from different fields at a seminar held Monday, and said the standing committee attached great importance to the drafting of the work report, with opinions solicited on multiple occasions.

The work report will be reviewed at the second annual session of the 14th NPC scheduled to open on March 5.

Noting that the standing committee has deepened its understanding of the work of people's congresses over the past year, Zhao stressed upholding the overall leadership of the Party, especially the centralized and unified leadership of the CPC Central Committee, over the work of people's congresses to ensure it is in the correct political direction.

He called for an accurate grasp of the role and tasks of people's congresses in advancing the country's high-quality development and Chinese modernization, as well as steady efforts to promote the high-quality development of the people's congresses' work.

Stressing a people-centered philosophy, Zhao asked for concerted efforts from people's congresses at all levels to effectively carry out their work in the new era.

During exchanges with primary-level lawmakers, Zhao underscored the significance of practicing whole-process people's democracy, and called for efforts to give full play to primary-level legislative outreach offices and lawmakers' stations.

Zhao Leji, a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and chairman of the National People's Congress (NPC) Standing Committee, inspects a primary-level legislative outreach office in north China's Tianjin Municipality on Jan. 14, 2024. China's top legislator Zhao Leji heard opinions concerning the work report of the Standing Committee of the NPC during a two-day inspection tour here. (Xinhua/Yue Yuewei)

Zhao Leji, a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and chairman of the National People's Congress (NPC) Standing Committee, inspects a lawmakers' station in north China's Tianjin Municipality on Jan. 14, 2024. China's top legislator Zhao Leji heard opinions concerning the work report of the Standing Committee of the NPC during a two-day inspection tour here. (Xinhua/Yue Yuewei)

Zhao Leji, a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and chairman of the National People's Congress (NPC) Standing Committee, speaks at a seminar to solicit opinions concerning the work report of the Standing Committee of the NPC in north China's Tianjin Municipality on Jan. 15, 2024. China's top legislator Zhao Leji heard opinions concerning the work report of the Standing Committee of the NPC during a two-day inspection tour here. (Xinhua/Yue Yuewei)

