China's top legislature concludes standing committee session

Xinhua) 18:13, December 31, 2023

Zhao Leji, chairman of the National People's Congress (NPC) Standing Committee, presides over the closing meeting of the seventh session of the 14th NPC Standing Committee at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, capital of China, Dec. 29, 2023. The 14th NPC Standing Committee concluded its seventh session on Friday in Beijing. (Xinhua/Liu Weibing)

BEIJING, Dec. 29 (Xinhua) -- The Standing Committee of the 14th National People's Congress (NPC) concluded its seventh session Friday in Beijing.

At the closing meeting, lawmakers voted to adopt a revised Company Law, a food security law, Amendment XII to the Criminal Law, and a decision to amend the Charity Law.

They also adopted a decision to appoint Dong Jun as defense minister, to remove Tang Dengjie from the post of minister of civil affairs and appoint Lu Zhiyuan to the position, and to remove Hu Heping from the post of minister of culture and tourism and appoint Sun Yeli to the position.

President Xi Jinping signed five presidential orders to promulgate the laws and the decisions.

Zhao Leji, chairman of the NPC Standing Committee, presided over the closing meeting.

The session decided to submit a draft revision to the Organic Law of the State Council to the second session of the 14th NPC for further deliberation, and entrusted Li Hongzhong, vice chairman of the NPC Standing Committee, to make explanatory remarks to the NPC session.

Lawmakers passed a decision on improving and strengthening the system of recording and review, and a decision on authorizing the Macao Special Administrative Region to exercise jurisdiction over relevant land and sea areas southeast of the Gongbei Port in Zhuhai City, Guangdong Province.

The session adopted a decision on convening the second session of the 14th NPC. According to the decision, the second session of the 14th NPC will open on March 5, 2024.

Lawmakers also ratified an extradition treaty between China and Botswana and a treaty on judicial assistance in criminal affairs between China and Senegal, and approved a deputy qualification report, among others.

Zhao Leji addressed the closing meeting after lawmakers finished voting.

Noting that the year 2024 marks the 70th anniversary of the establishment of the NPC, Zhao called for efforts to carry out the decisions and arrangements of the CPC Central Committee and accurately determine the NPC's role and tasks in promoting high-quality development and advancing Chinese modernization.

He also urged effective preparations for the upcoming NPC annual session to ensure a successful meeting.

Zhao chaired a meeting of the Council of Chairpersons of the NPC Standing Committee before the closing meeting and presided over a lecture for lawmakers after the closing meeting.

