China's top legislature completes handling of 8,314 suggestions submitted to annual session

BEIJING, Dec. 26 (Xinhua) -- All 8,314 suggestions that Chinese lawmakers submitted to this year's annual session of the National People's Congress (NPC) have been handled, with feedback sent to NPC deputies, according to a report.

The report, which focused on the handling of the suggestions, criticisms and comments at the first session of the 14th NPC, was submitted on Tuesday to an ongoing session of the NPC Standing Committee.

Of all the suggestions, around 46.5 percent focused on accelerating the creation of a new development pattern and pursuing high-quality development. Around 15.9 percent were about improving people's well-being and 11.9 percent were related to invigorating China through science and education and developing a strong workforce for the modernization drive.

Nearly 60 percent of the suggestions were proposed by NPC deputies based on their research, inspections, symposiums and personal visits, according to the report.

