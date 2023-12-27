Chinese lawmakers meet to deliberate reports

Zhao Leji, chairman of the National People's Congress (NPC) Standing Committee, attends the second plenary meeting of the seventh session of the 14th NPC Standing Committee at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, capital of China, Dec. 26, 2023. Zhao delivered a report on the implementation of the Seed Law. (Xinhua/Liu Weibing)

BEIJING, Dec. 26 (Xinhua) -- Senior Chinese lawmakers met on Tuesday to deliberate reports at an ongoing session of the National People's Congress (NPC) Standing Committee.

Zhao Leji, chairman of the NPC Standing Committee, attended the second plenary meeting of the seventh session of the 14th NPC Standing Committee. Zhao delivered a report on the implementation of the Seed Law.

An inspection launched by the NPC Standing Committee on the law's implementation has found that, the overall situation of China's seed industry is safe, Zhao said.

The effective implementation of the Seed Law has vigorously promoted the revitalization of the seed industry, laying a solid foundation for ensuring stable and secure supply of food and important agricultural products, and advancing the building of a strong agricultural nation, Zhao said.

To further implement the law, Zhao called for efforts to promote innovation in the breeding of quality seeds, cultivate and strengthen advantageous seed enterprises, step up the protection of intellectual property rights, enhance the enforcement of seed quality supervision, and improve the legal system for the seed industry.

The session heard a report on the implementation of the Workplace Safety Law, two reports on the midterm evaluation of the implementation of the outline of the 14th five-year plan for national economic and social development and the long-range objectives through 2035.

Lawmakers heard a report on the rectification of problems found in the execution of the 2022 central budget and other fiscal matters, a report on the allocation and utilization of cultural funds in the fiscal budget, and a report on mental health services.

Lawmakers also heard a report on the handling of the suggestions, criticisms and comments submitted by lawmakers during the first session of the 14th NPC, and a report on the recording and review work in 2023 submitted by the Legislative Affairs Commission of the NPC Standing Committee.

Zhao also presided over a meeting of the Council of Chairpersons of the NPC Standing Committee on Tuesday to hear reports on law deliberations.

