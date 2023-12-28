China's top legislator attends symposium with lawmakers

Xinhua) 08:32, December 28, 2023

Zhao Leji, a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the National People's Congress (NPC) Standing Committee, speaks at a symposium with NPC deputies sitting in on the seventh session of the 14th NPC Standing Committee in Beijing, capital of China, Dec. 27, 2023. (Xinhua/Liu Weibing)

BEIJING, Dec. 27 (Xinhua) -- China's top legislator, Zhao Leji, on Wednesday urged deputies to the National People's Congress (NPC) to faithfully fulfill their statutory duties and serve as a bridge connecting the Party and the state with the people.

Zhao, a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the NPC Standing Committee, made the remarks when he sat down with lawmakers at a symposium during an ongoing NPC Standing Committee session.

During the discussion, lawmakers provided opinions and suggestions regarding the work of the NPC Standing Committee and the drafting of its work report. Zhao listened attentively and interacted with them.

Zhao lauded the work of the 14th NPC and its standing committee in the past year, as well as the support and participation of lawmakers.

Highlighting the upcoming second session of the 14th NPC, Zhao urged lawmakers to widely solicit the people's wishes, voices, and demands.

Zhao said lawmakers should fully understand the economic and social development situation before the NPC session and unify their thoughts and actions with the CPC Central Committee's analysis and decision-making regarding the situation.

Lawmakers should exercise their democratic rights correctly during the session, focus on the overall national situation and the people's interests, and responsibly put forward opinions and suggestions, he added.

He also called on lawmakers to utilize their expertise to participate actively in relevant legislation and supervision work.

Zhao Leji, a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the National People's Congress (NPC) Standing Committee, attends a symposium with NPC deputies sitting in on the seventh session of the 14th NPC Standing Committee in Beijing, capital of China, Dec. 27, 2023. (Xinhua/Liu Weibing)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Zhong Wenxing)