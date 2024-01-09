Seminar in Beijing marks centenary of late national legislator

Xinhua) 09:26, January 09, 2024

Zhao Leji, a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and chairman of the National People's Congress (NPC) Standing Committee, attends a seminar marking the 100th anniversary of the birth of Gan Ku, late vice chairman of the Standing Committee of the eighth NPC, and meets with Gan's family ahead of the event in Beijing, capital of China, Jan. 8, 2024. (Xinhua/Liu Weibing)

BEIJING, Jan. 8 (Xinhua) -- A seminar marking the 100th anniversary of the birth of Gan Ku, late vice chairman of the Standing Committee of the eighth National People's Congress (NPC), was held in Beijing on Monday.

Zhao Leji, a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and chairman of the NPC Standing Committee, attended the seminar and met with Gan's family ahead of the event.

Gan is celebrated as an excellent CPC member, a time-tested and steadfast communist soldier, and an outstanding descendant of the Zhuang ethnic group.

At the seminar, Li Hongzhong, a member of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee and vice chairman of the NPC Standing Committee, stressed the importance of following the glorious example set by Gan, and urged concerted efforts to promote the building of a strong country and the great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation through a Chinese path to modernization.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)