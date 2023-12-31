Vice chairman of NPC Standing Committee presides over, oversees an oath-taking ceremony

(新华网) 18:12, December 31, 2023

Ding Zhongli, vice chairman of the National People's Congress (NPC) Standing Committee, presides over and oversees an oath-taking ceremony held by the 14th NPC Standing Committee to pledge allegiance to the Constitution at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, capital of China, Dec. 29, 2023. (Xinhua/Liu Weibing)

