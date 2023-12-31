Chinese premier chairs State Council executive meeting

Xinhua) 18:16, December 31, 2023

BEIJING, Dec. 29 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Premier Li Qiang presided over a State Council executive meeting on Friday.

The meeting mulled measures on further advancing a new type of "people-first" urbanization and decided to approve the Taipingling nuclear power project in Guangdong Province and the Jinqimen nuclear power project in Zhejiang Province.

A draft amendment to China's statistics law was discussed, which will be submitted to the Standing Committee of the National People's Congress for deliberation.

The meeting also deliberated and adopted draft regulations on the implementation of the country's archives law and the draft revision of the State Council's provisions on the standard for the declaration of concentration of business operators.

The meeting urged efforts to firmly stick to the people-centered principle, further deepen reform of the household registration system, and increase investment in fields including education, health care, elderly care and housing to help urban residents without household registration enjoy equal access to basic public services.

It also stressed the need for improvements to address weak links in urban infrastructure, administration and services, and to increase the carrying capacity of the economy and population.

Noting the extreme importance of nuclear power safety, the meeting emphasized safety and oversight, along with the orderly construction of projects following the highest global standards and requirements.

Measures should be taken to further ramp up support for the innovative development of the nuclear power industry, and to comprehensively enhance the competitiveness of nuclear power equipment and related industries.

The meeting also urged localities and departments to work out detailed measures to implement the comprehensive plan on next year's economic work proposed by the annual Central Economic Work Conference and ensure a good start in all kinds of work next year.

