Blind lawmaker advocates for people with disabilities

Xinhua) 08:50, February 27, 2024

Wang Yongcheng arranges a Braille document on his suggestions at an instruction center of blind massage in Fuzhou, southeast China's Fujian Province, Feb. 6, 2024. (Xinhua/Jiang Kehong)

Wang Yongcheng was born in Ninghua County of Fujian Province in 1967. Among the deputies to the 14th National People's Congress (NPC), who commenced their five-year term in 2023, Wang stands out as the sole individual with visual impairment.

In 1985, at the age of 18, Wang lost his sight in an unfortunate accident. Undeterred, he embarked on a challenging entrepreneurial journey, acquiring massage skills and conducting non-profit training.

Since 1995, Wang has been engaged in services for people with disabilities, and organized activities including rehabilitation, education, training, employment service and financial assistance for them. He has helped more than 6,000 people with visual impairment get out of poverty and become self-reliance through training.

During the "two sessions" in 2023, he proposed to provide large-print textbooks for low-vision students enrolled in regular schools. The Ministry of Education embraced this proposal and supported the promotion of large-print textbook publications, starting with the first grade in autumn 2023.

His proposal was adopted and incorporated into China's first dedicated law on constructing a barrier-free environment, which took effect on Sept. 1, 2023.

Following his election as a deputy to the 14th NPC, Wang has continuously improved his ability to perform duties. He insisted on conducting down-to-earth grassroots research, amplifying the voices of people with disabilities, and making suggestions to help resolve their problems.

At the upcoming second session of the 14th NPC, Wang plans to bring suggestions on facilitating the building of the elderly care service system which could better meet the special needs of people with disabilities, and promoting the integrated development of the cause of the disabled on both sides of the Taiwan Strait.

Wang Yongcheng (R), accompanied by a volunteer, is on his way to visit people with visual impairment in Fuzhou, southeast China's Fujian Province, Feb. 18, 2024.(Xinhua/Jiang Kehong)

Wang Yongcheng (1st R) demonstrates massage techniques for people with visual impairment at an instruction center of blind massage in Fuzhou, southeast China's Fujian Province, Feb. 6, 2024.(Xinhua/Jiang Kehong)

Wang Yongcheng (1st L) gives Spring Festival gifts to people with visual impairment in Fuzhou, southeast China's Fujian Province, Feb. 18, 2024.(Xinhua/Jiang Kehong)

Wang Yongcheng records his suggestions in Braille at an instruction center of blind massage in Fuzhou, southeast China's Fujian Province, Feb. 6, 2024.(Xinhua/Jiang Kehong)

Wang Yongcheng reads the Braille versions of replies to the suggestions he raised at an instruction center of blind massage in Fuzhou, southeast China's Fujian Province, Feb. 6, 2024.(Xinhua/Jiang Kehong)

Wang Yongcheng (1st L) learns about the education of children of people with visual impairment and their daily life in an affordable housing community in Fuzhou, southeast China's Fujian Province, Feb. 18, 2024. (Xinhua/Jiang Kehong)

Wang Yongcheng (2nd R) demonstrates massage techniques for people with visual impairment at an instruction center of blind massage in Fuzhou, southeast China's Fujian Province, Feb. 6, 2024.(Xinhua/Jiang Kehong)

Wang Yongcheng demonstrates massage techniques for people with visual impairment at an instruction center of blind massage in Fuzhou, southeast China's Fujian Province, Feb. 6, 2024.(Xinhua/Jiang Kehong)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Zhong Wenxing)