Chinese premier chairs State Council executive meeting
BEIJING, Feb. 23 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Premier Li Qiang on Friday chaired a State Council executive meeting that heard a report on the handling of suggestions from deputies to the National People's Congress and proposals from members of the National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference last year.
The meeting studied measures to make greater efforts to attract and utilize foreign investment, and arranged work to forestall and defuse local debt risks further.
All suggestions and proposals handed to the State Council last year were handled, resulting in the introduction of over 2,000 policies and measures solving key issues in economic and social development, according to the meeting.
It called for solid work in the handling of suggestions from national lawmakers and proposals from national political advisors to facilitate China's high-quality development.
Stabilizing foreign investment should be a focus of this year's economic work, and efforts must be made to widen market access, level the playing field further, and smooth the flow of innovation factors, according to the meeting.
It stressed the need to shore up foreign investor confidence in developing businesses in China, and boost the quality and level of trade and investment cooperation.
Noting that local debt risks have been generally relieved, the meeting underscored efforts to boost policy support, address problems at their source, and establish a government debt management system that meets the needs of high-quality development.
Attention should be paid to the inconvenience of payment processes experienced by the country's elderly population and foreign visitors, it said, calling for coordination and greater resource input to facilitate the development of various payment methods and make them more complementary.
The meeting also approved a number of government documents, including guidelines on the further improvement of payment services and draft regulations on water conservancy, ecological conservation compensation and consumer rights protection.
Photos
Related Stories
- Pic story of technician as NPC deputy
- Chinese premier chairs State Council executive meeting
- Seminar in Beijing marks centenary of late national legislator
- China's top legislator hears opinions on top legislature's work report
- China invites journalists to cover annual "two sessions"
- Briefing held in preparation for upcoming annual top legislature session
- China's top legislature schedules session for late February
- China's top legislature addresses all 271 proposals from NPC deputies
- Pic story of engineer as NPC deputy
- Pic story of NPC deputy from village of Zhejiang
- China pledges stability, reform in 2017 as key economic meeting ends
- Myanmar gov't, ethnic groups attend meeting in Yangon
- Premier Li Keqiang Attends 18th China-ASEAN Leaders' Meeting
- Key meeting of Zhi Gong Party opens in Beijing
- 46th WEF annual meeting kicks off in Davos, Switzerland
- National Advisory Body Prepares for Annual Session
- 3rd plenary meeting of CPPCC annual session held in Beijing
- South Korean President Park Geun-hye holds emergency meeting in Vientiane, Laos
- Chinese state councilor to attend BRICS security meeting
- China opposes European Parliament leaders' meeting with Dalai Lama
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.