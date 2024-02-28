NPC deputy contributes to high-quality development with sci-tech innovation

Sun Dongming (3rd R) attends an activity to improve public knowledge of the Constitution in Shenyang, northeast China's Liaoning Province, Dec. 4, 2023. (Xinhua)

Sun Dongming, a deputy to the 14th National People's Congress (NPC), is a researcher of the Institute of Metals of the Chinese Academy of Sciences, a doctoral supervisor and a recipient of the National Science Fund for Distinguished Young Scholars. He has carried out research on new semiconductor devices and provided solutions to bottleneck issues.

Sun plans to offer suggestions on promoting the development of semiconductor thermoelectric cooling technology at the upcoming second session of the 14th NPC. He hopes to fully convey the voices and expectation of scientific workers, and make contributions to high-quality development with scientific and technological innovation as the driving force.

Sun Dongming observes an experimental sample at a laboratory of the Institute of Metals of the Chinese Academy of Sciences in Shenyang, northeast China's Liaoning Province, Feb. 24, 2024. (Xinhua/Yang Qing)

Sun Dongming is pictured at a laboratory of the Institute of Metals of the Chinese Academy of Sciences in Shenyang, northeast China's Liaoning Province, Feb. 24, 2024. (Xinhua/Yang Qing)

Sun Dongming processes an experimental sample at a laboratory of the Institute of Metals of the Chinese Academy of Sciences in Shenyang, northeast China's Liaoning Province, Feb. 24, 2024. (Xinhua/Yang Qing)

Sun Dongming is interviewed ahead of the second plenary meeting of the first session of the 14th National People's Congress in Beijing, capital of China, March 7, 2023. (Xinhua/Li Xin)

Sun Dongming (L) communicates with a graduate student at a laboratory of the Institute of Metals of the Chinese Academy of Sciences in Shenyang, northeast China's Liaoning Province, Feb. 24, 2024. (Xinhua/Yang Qing)

Sun Dongming (2nd R) communicates with employees of a semiconductor technology company in Shenyang, northeast China's Liaoning Province, Feb. 24, 2024.(Xinhua/Yang Qing)

Sun Dongming (1st L) communicates with graduate students at a laboratory of the Institute of Metals of the Chinese Academy of Sciences in Shenyang, northeast China's Liaoning Province, Feb. 24, 2024. (Xinhua/Yang Qing)

