China's top legislature concludes standing committee session

Xinhua) 14:56, February 27, 2024

BEIJING, Feb. 27 (Xinhua) -- The Standing Committee of the 14th National People's Congress (NPC) concluded its eighth session Tuesday in Beijing.

At the closing meeting, lawmakers voted to adopt a revised Law on Guarding State Secrets. President Xi Jinping signed a presidential order to promulgate the law.

Zhao Leji, chairman of the NPC Standing Committee, presided over the closing meeting.

Lawmakers approved in principle the work report of the NPC Standing Committee. The Council of Chairpersons of the NPC Standing Committee suggested entrusting Zhao Leji to deliver the report to the upcoming second session of the 14th NPC.

Lawmakers passed a deputy qualification report and other personnel-related bills. They adopted the draft agenda of the NPC session and the draft name list of the session's presidium and secretary-general, and decided to submit the drafts to the preparatory meeting of the NPC session for deliberation. They also adopted the name list of the members invited to sit in on the session as non-voting participants.

Highlighting the significance of the NPC session in his address at the closing meeting, Zhao called for meticulous preparations to ensure a democratic, united, practical, and progressive session.

Zhao also called for more support and encouragement for NPC deputies to speak the truth and propose practical solutions, thereby truly reflecting the voices and wishes of the people.

He also urged good news publicity and stressed thriftiness in convening the session.

Zhao chaired a meeting of the Council of Chairpersons before the closing meeting and presided over a lecture for lawmakers after the closing meeting.

