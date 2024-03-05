NPC deputies interviewed before annual session

Xinhua) 09:01, March 05, 2024

Yin Tongyue, a deputy to the 14th National People's Congress (NPC), is interviewed ahead of the opening meeting of the second session of the 14th NPC in Beijing, capital of China, March 5, 2024. (Xinhua/Mu Yu)

Gao Jifan, a deputy to the 14th National People's Congress (NPC), is interviewed ahead of the opening meeting of the second session of the 14th NPC at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, capital of China, March 5, 2024. (Xinhua/Liu Xu)

Hang Kan, a deputy to the 14th National People's Congress (NPC), is interviewed ahead of the opening meeting of the second session of the 14th NPC at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, capital of China, March 5, 2024. (Xinhua/Mu Yu)

Liu Chuanjian, a deputy to the 14th National People's Congress (NPC), is interviewed ahead of the opening meeting of the second session of the 14th NPC at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, capital of China, March 5, 2024. (Xinhua/Mu Yu)

Gao Zhongqiang, a deputy to the 14th National People's Congress (NPC), is interviewed ahead of the opening meeting of the second session of the 14th NPC at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, capital of China, March 5, 2024. (Xinhua/Mu Yu)

Deputies to the 14th National People's Congress (NPC) are interviewed ahead of the opening meeting of the second session of the 14th NPC at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, capital of China, March 5, 2024. (Xinhua/Liu Xu)

He Yuling, a deputy to the 14th National People's Congress (NPC), is interviewed ahead of the opening meeting of the second session of the 14th NPC at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, capital of China, March 5, 2024. (Xinhua/Mu Yu)

Deputies to the 14th National People's Congress (NPC) are interviewed ahead of the opening meeting of the second session of the 14th NPC at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, capital of China, March 5, 2024. (Xinhua/Song Weiwei)

Deputies to the 14th National People's Congress (NPC) are interviewed ahead of the opening meeting of the second session of the 14th NPC at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, capital of China, March 5, 2024. (Xinhua/Liu Xu)

Deputies to the 14th National People's Congress (NPC) are interviewed ahead of the opening meeting of the second session of the 14th NPC at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, capital of China, March 5, 2024. (Xinhua/Liu Xu)

